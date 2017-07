King of the Cage “Chosen Few” Fight Card Results

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- On Saturday night the Santa Ana Star Center played host to the King of The Cage, Chosen Few, fight card. Here are the results from all 12 fights:

Professional Bouts

145LBS- Jess Martinez def. Esias Gordo by (30-27 x3) unanimous decision

135LBS- Tim Sosa def. Paco Castillo by TKO (strikes) 0:11 R1

125LBS- Ricky Esquible def. Joey Trevino by submission (guillotine choke) 2:10 R1

155LBS- Sherwin Price def. Isaac Barnes by submission (rear naked choke) 2:1 R1

145LBS- Sparks def. Derek Perez by TKO (strikes) 4:04 R1

105LBS- Jayme Hinshaw def. Kelly Vilarino by (29-28, 30-27 x2) unanimous decision

Amateur Bouts

165LBS- Nikko Nathan def. Sterling Peak by (29-29, 28-29, 29-28) split decision

125LBS- Chris Cortez def. Francisco Dominguez by TKO (strikes) 0:23 R3

145LBS- Tyrel Wisdom def. Sam Martin by submission (armbar) 2:45 R1

135LBS- Alex Jones def. Sam Martin by submission (rear naked choke) 1:27 R2

145LBS- Chase Emener def. Ray Vaiza by submission (rear naked choke) 2:04 R1

215LBS- Eduardo Silva def. Aaron Montano by TKO (strikes) 1:53 R1