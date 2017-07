ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Isotopes bettered their season record to 44-44, after a 4-1 victory over the Las Vegas 51’s on Saturday night. This win marks the topes 3rd straight at home and 2nd straight against the 51’s.

The Isotopes will look for a Las Vegas sweep on Sunday at 6:05 pm, and will also look to get their record over .500 before heading into the All-Star Break.