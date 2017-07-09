Isotopes lose in their series finale with Las Vegas 13-11

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Isotopes did not complete the sweep of the Las Vegas 51’s on Sunday. The Isotopes lost 13-11 on Sunday at the Lab, as the 51’s bats finally woke up. They recorded 20 hits and led for most of the game.

The Isotopes would make a late run at the series sweep, but would fall short in the end. With this loss the Topes are now 44-45 on the season going into the all-star break.

The Isotopes will be back in action on Thursday in Las Vegas for a 4-game series, and then return home for a 5-game home stand, starting with Tacoma on Monday the 17th at 7:05 pm.