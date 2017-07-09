Deputies find trove of stolen goods in stolen car after chase with woman

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies found a trove of stolen belongings, including passports and temporary New Mexico driver’s licenses, inside a stolen car after a brief chase with a woman.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the South Valley. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was running license plates on La Font Rd when he came across a parked stolen Mercedes.

The deputy posted up down the road and waited to see someone get inside. According to a criminal complaint, he watched Desirae Sanchez get in the driver’s seat and take off. When the deputy tried to pull over, a brief chase ensued until Sanchez got out and tried to run through a drainage ditch.

Deputies quickly caught up to her on the next street over.

BCSO says a stolen revolver was found in her purse.

Inside the car, deputies found a bag of meth, and five temporary NM ID’s all with Sanchez’s picture but someone else’s information. There were also four temporary license plate tags, along with five credit cars, passports, vehicle titles and stolen mail.

Sanchez was charged with a slew of crimes, including driving the stolen car and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records show she has a lengthy history of theft arrests.

Sanchez remains behind bars, as Metro Court is now closed on Sundays. She will see a judge Monday morning where bond will be determined.