City of Albuquerque continues to receive illegal fireworks reports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fourth of July might be long over, but reports of illegal fireworks continue to pour into the City of Albuquerque.

A quick look at the city’s 311 website or app, and there are still many complaints of people shooting off fireworks they’re not supposed to.

They’re being posted from the South Valley, all the way to Paseo.

Residents can still submit reports of illegal fireworks through 311. Albuquerque Fire Department said the 4th of July alone, nearly 3,000 reports of illegal fireworks were submitted to 311 and through the city’s website.