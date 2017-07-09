Chris’ Sunday Forecast

It’s going to be another day of hot temps and scattered afternoon storms. It will be a pretty nice to start with mostly dry conditions across New Mexico for today before storms start to re-develop across the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico.

The storms will start to fire across the higher terrain around midday and eventually drift into the lower elevations by late afternoon and early evening. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will once again see some rain and thunderstorms roll into the metro areas between 4-7pm today. Like yesterday, the storms will not be widespread nor will the rain last for very long, but some storms could become strong producing high wind and hail. So if you find yourself under a storm you want to stay inside and away from windows until the storms clear.

A better supply of monsoon moisture will then move into the state to begin the week. An area of high pressure is going to shift farther to the east. This positioning will allow for moisture to move into central and western New Mexico. This supply of moisture will act as fuel for daily rounds of afternoon and evening storms to start the week. Central and western New Mexico will see the best shot at rain to with fewer storms across the east. Then the moisture plume will shift farther west by mid to late week. This setup will favor the best shot for storms around the Gila, Four Corners and southern Colorado with fewer storms across central and eastern New Mexico.

After a fairly active week of storms for portions of New Mexico, another area of high pressure center will setup over the Four Corners. This position of the high will dry parts of the state out and reduce the daily coverage of afternoon storms.