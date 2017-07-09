Man in wheelchair highlights dangerous NW Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who gets around by using a wheelchair is calling out the city for a Northwest bus stop that puts riders in danger.

It’s been a long ride for Roman Castillo who in his twelfth year in a wheelchair after home intruders shot him, paralyzing him from the waist down.

“I was shot four times, and once point blank in the back of my head,” said Castillo, “I’m fortunate to be here.”

Castillo said he’s learned to navigate the world on wheels. But just last week, his disability put him in a tough spot.

“Just how dangerous this bus stop is, where I have nowhere to go,” said Castillo in a video he shot and put on YouTube.

Castillo was trying to catch the bus along Coors just south of Eagle Ranch Road at stop #3003.

His video shows the bus stop is attached to light pole that is practically in a turn lane to a shopping plaza. Castillo has to straddle the road as he waits for the bus. The video shows a pickup truck swerving into the bike lane and ongoing traffic to avoid Castillo.

“My main concern was not just for somebody in a wheelchair… at that point was my concern for myself,” said Castillo. “I actually said a prayer and crossed the street,” he said.

It’s also difficult to even get to the stop, which is inaccessible by sidewalk, separated by weeds and dirt.

“No sidewalk, when people come through this area there’s nowhere for me to park,” said Castillo in his video.

Castillo said seeing how dangerous the stop was, he reached out to the city.

“I would like for the city to take responsibility for these types of issues,” he said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city, too.

A spokesperson for ABQ Ride said they agree, there are issues with the bus stop. But Coors is maintained by the Department of Transportation.

The ABQ Ride spokesperson said they are working with the DOT on ways to improve the area by creating a large concrete slab around the bus stop.