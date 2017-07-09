Blake’s Lotaburger celebrates 65 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s favorite fast food joints celebrated a big birthday on Sunday.

Blake’s Lotaburger celebrated 65 years in business on Sunday.

The local restaurant chain celebrated with burgers and milkshake giveaways at various locations.

“We’ve had a lot of people very actively involved, doing their hashtag Lotaburgers for the selfies, get some happy birthdays in the background, it’s been a good day, a very good day,” said Tom Dodge, district manager for the restaurant.

Blake’s will be holding events all month, including “Blake’s Birthday Blowout” at Isotopes Park on July 29.