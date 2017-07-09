Blake Swihart is back on the DL

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Cleveland High School standout, Blake Swihart is once again on the DL. The catcher is still having problems with that left ankle in triple-a Pawtucket. The team announced on Friday that Swihart will be placed on the 7-day DL, as Blake was having issues will swelling and pain in his left ankle.

That is the same left ankle that Swihart hurt last year while playing up with the Red Sox and had surgery on in August. Swihart was hitting .213 up to this point with the Red Sox Affiliate and had 3HR's with 20 RBI.