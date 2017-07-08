Woman arrested after waving stolen gun inside a Dunkin’ Donuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was arrested for waving a stolen gun around and threatening Dunkin’ Donuts customers.

It happened early Friday morning at the Dunkin Donuts near the University of New Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint, Rita Howlingcrane started yelling at people inside the donut shop.

She then went and got a gun and pointed it at people.

A security guard was able to hold her at gunpoint until police got on scene.

Howlingcrane appeared in court Saturday and the state has requested she be held without bond until trial.

Howlingcrane was also convicted of child abuse.