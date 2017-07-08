The Container Store opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s never a bad time to get organized.

The Container Store held its much-anticipated grand opening in Albuquerque Saturday.

The staff of the new location at Coronado Center says the turnout was even better than expected with around 500 people waiting outside Saturday morning for the store to open its doors.

While The Container Store has nearly 90 stores around the country and this is the company’s first in New Mexico, but that doesn’t mean it’s new to New Mexico customers.

“When customers shop online, they were shopping in all of our stores and having it shipped to New Mexico, so it made sense to open a store here,” Greg Montoya, store trainer, said.

Over the grand opening weekend, The Container Store is donating 10 percent of sales to the BioPark Society.

Store hours tomorrow are noon to six.

