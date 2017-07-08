Police arrest man accused of robbing an O’Reilly Auto Parts shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brazen robber who got away during a pursuit with deputies was captured after a few days on the run.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday a man robbed the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Bridge near Sunset.

Police identified the man as Matthew Dinallo.

Dinallo took paint, gloves, sun shield and walked toward the door and when an employee approached him, they say he brandished a gun.

He told the employee “are you gonna lose your life over $100?” and then left.

Dinallo was able to get away from police after the robbery but was finally arrested for the crime Friday night.

He appeared before a judge Saturday and the state is looking to keep him locked up until trial.