Motorcyclist club help kids gear up for upcoming school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids have already geared up for the school year thanks to generous bikers.

The Disciples Motorcycle Club and other groups came together Saturday for a huge school supply drive.

The club filled up backpacks to deliver to about 20 schools in the greater metro area.

“These kids are so appreciative, tears start rolling down their eyes, it’s something a lot of these kids don’t have and when we give it to them, it’s truly a blessing,” Monte Olivas, an event organizer said.

The event kicked off with a ride starting at Thunderbird Harley Davidson and finishing up with a party at Duke City Harley-Davidson.

