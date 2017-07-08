Man, his ex-girlfriend arrested for brutally beating current girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – A former couple is behind bars after police say they brutally attacked the man’s current girlfriend.

It happened in late June at an apartment complex near Montgomery and Carlisle.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was living with her boyfriend, Cole Dowe-Hobbs, but Dowe-Hobbs’ ex-girlfriend, Ashleigh Miller, sometimes stayed in the apartment, too.

One day, the victim said she asked Dowe-Hobbs if he was on probation for child abuse. Apparently, that really set off Dowe-Hobbs. The victim says Dowe-Hobbs strangled her until she passed out.

When she woke up, Miller was also there. Dowe-Hobbs hit the victim with a chunk of granite before he and Miller took turns punching her.

The victim says she was shoved into a closet, then was stripped and placed in a bathtub. She told police she thought she was going to die as they beat her.

Dowe-Hobbs repeatedly threatened to kill the victim.

The victim was able to escape by a flagging down a neighbor.

The two were arrested for the brutal beating this week and appeared in court on Saturday morning.

“The court is concerned with the allegations in the complaint and is concerned for the safety of the alleged victim in this case,” the judge said as she saw Dowe-Hobbs.

“The complaint alleged that somebody else made those threats. It’s not alleged that she was the person making any sort of threats,” the public defender for Miller told the judge, to which the judge responded, “But it is alleged that she assisted in the aggravated battery and in the false imprisonment.”

Dowe-Hobb’s bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. Miller’s was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

KRQE News 13 checked. Dowe-Hobbs is on probation for child abandonment out of Valencia County. This arrest is a violation of his probation.