Los Alamos man sentenced to eight years for raping teens

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Alamos man is headed to prison for eight years for raping underage teens.

In February, 25-year-old Christopher Davis pleaded guilty to eleven different child sex crimes that mostly stemmed from 2014.

Prosecutors say while Davis was out on bond over the years… He violated conditions of his release multiple times by contacting underage teens and using the internet at the Los Alamos public library.

In January, prosecutors say he sent a package containing a doll and jewelry to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

According to the Los Alamos Daily Post, the Santa Fe District Court judge who sentenced Davis this past week said putting him behind bars for eight years will keep the public safe.