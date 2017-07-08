Crowds grow at Lavender and Garlic Celebration

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pungent and mellow aromas alike wafted through the north valley Saturday during the annual Lavender and Garlic Celebration.

The event was hosted by the Los Ranchos Growers Market featured lavender bouquets, specialty products, and fresh local garlic.

Visitors and vendors say they are pleased to see the crowd grow year after year.

A number of businesses in Los Ranchos are running lavender specials all week long, leading up to next weekend’s Lavender in the Village Festival.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s