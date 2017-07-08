Crowds grow at Lavender and Garlic Celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pungent and mellow aromas alike wafted through the north valley Saturday during the annual Lavender and Garlic Celebration.

The event was hosted by the Los Ranchos Growers Market featured lavender bouquets, specialty products, and fresh local garlic.

Visitors and vendors say they are pleased to see the crowd grow year after year.

A number of businesses in Los Ranchos are running lavender specials all week long, leading up to next weekend’s Lavender in the Village Festival.