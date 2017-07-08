Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A mild start to Saturday will give way to another hot afternoon with late day storm chances for parts of New Mexico. Northeast and northern New Mexico will see the best shot at showers and storms by the middle of this afternoon. Some of the storms across the northeast could be strong to severe producing large hail and high winds.

Las Vegas, Raton, Wagon Mound and Santa Rosa will see the best shot at some strong storms. Meanwhile, some of the storms that develop across the northern mountains could drift into Santa Fe and eventually Albuquerque later this evening. Most of the day will be dry in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe, but later this evening between 4-8pm both the metro and Santa Fe could see a storm impact the area. Southeast New Mexico will be mostly sunny and hot for the start of the weekend.

High pressure will shift to the east of New Mexico by early next week. This will allow more moisture to move into the state and this setup will bring a better chance for monsoon rains across New Mexico for this week.