BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a bizarre scene in Belen Friday that left four kids injured.

According to Valencia County News Bulletin, a truck speeding toward traffic stopped on Highway 314 at Lopez Road and realized it couldn’t stop in time.

The truck veered into the Giant Gas Station and ended up on its roof between two rows of cars that were pumping gas.

A total of six people went to the hospital and four of those were reported to be children.

No gas pumps were hit during the crash.