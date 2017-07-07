Yoga class + beer event fundraiser for adoptable pets gets underway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A fun yoga and beer event will offer a unique way to help homeless animals and Animal Humane NM has tips for protecting our pets from heat exhaustion.

Animal Humane of New Mexico presents their latest exciting event: ‘Pints, Planks & Pups’ at Rio Bravo Brewery on Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will go to the adoptable pets in their care, and $1 for every pint sold during the event will also be donated. Adoptable dogs of every variety will be in attendance at the event.

Also, AHNM offers more tips to keep our pets safe during the intense heat, such as never leaving an animal in a parked car ever. 80 degrees outside means the temperature inside the car climbs to 100 degrees within minutes — even with the windows down.

For more information on the benefits yoga event or tips to protect animals in the summer heat, visit the Animal Humane website.