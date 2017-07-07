Video shows moments before deputy-involved shooting

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has released new video moments before a man was shot and killed by a deputy.

Video shows the red Monte Carlo driven by Miguel Gonzales pull up to a car wash on Coors and Arenal on July Fourth. It then shows Gonzales fumble around with what deputies say looks like a gun in his waistband.

Deputies say the car Gonzales was driving had a stolen license plate on it, and when they confronted him he fled on foot. That’s when Deputy Charles Coggins shot and killed him. 

Deputy Coggins has been with the Sheriff’s Office for about five years. He has since returned to regular duty.

