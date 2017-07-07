Transit security officers named city employees of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three transit security officers were honored Friday for helping a rider in need.

Back in March, the passenger experienced a seizure and lost consciousness. The driver quickly parked the bus near the Alvarado Transportation Center and a passenger ran for help. Without hesitation, transit security officers Shannon Beltz, Ronald Brown and Alonso Cano ran to the bus.

Officer Cano started CPR and continued until paramedics arrived. The man later died, but first responders said their efforts made a difference.

“The CPR has been a required part of their training for [about two years] and this is why. We’re here for safety and also for responsiveness like this until emergency personnel can arrive,” ABQ Ride Director Bruce Rizzeri said.

The officers were named this week’s employees of the week.