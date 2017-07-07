Transit security officers named city employees of the week

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three transit security officers were honored Friday for helping a rider in need.

Back in March, the passenger experienced a seizure and lost consciousness. The driver quickly parked the bus near the Alvarado Transportation Center and a passenger ran for help. Without hesitation, transit security officers Shannon Beltz, Ronald Brown and Alonso Cano ran to the bus.

Officer Cano started CPR and continued until paramedics arrived. The man later died, but first responders said their efforts made a difference.

“The CPR has been a required part of their training for [about two years] and this is why. We’re here for safety and also for responsiveness like this until emergency personnel can arrive,” ABQ Ride Director Bruce Rizzeri said.

The officers were named this week’s employees of the week.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s