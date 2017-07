ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A quiet day at the library took a turn for kids in Roswell after a surprise visit.

The Roswell Police Department SWAT team showed up at the city library, but it wasn’t for an emergency.

Children got to try on some of the equipment and climb inside and check out the SWAT team’s Humvee.

A police officer also spoke to the kids about staying safe, answered their questions about what police officers do, and gave out treats.