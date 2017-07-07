Suspect in fatal vehicle crash expected in court

By Published:
Elexus Groves
Elexus Groves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A double murder suspect is expected to appear before a judge for an arraignment.

Police say Elexus Groves admitted to being behind the wheel of a stolen van that hit and killed a mother and daughter while fleeing from police earlier this year.

She’s also accused of trying to run over a deputy after a night of stealing mail in Placitas months before that.

Friday Groves is due in court for an arraignment on receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle charge from last year.

