Suspect in cold case beating expected in court Friday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday morning, Justin Hansen is expected to go before a judge.

Hansen is charged with attempted murder in the beating of Brittani Marcell in 2008 at her Westside Albuquerque home.

The Cibola High School senior was just 17 years old when she was left with little to no memory of her attacker but worked with police for years.

Court records obtained by News 13 show nine years later, Marcell helped lead Albuquerque Police Detectives to Hansen.

In October of 2016, Marcell told police she had Hansen’s name on her mind, saying he used to visit her work at Cottonwood Mall.

Documents show when police asked Hansen for his DNA, he refused. So, they went undercover getting his DNA from a thrown out McDonald’s cup.

Now, police say his DNA matches blood found at the crime scene.

After Friday morning’s hearing, News 13 could learn more about Hansen’s arrest, his warrant right now is sealed, but a judge could change that.

A judge could also decide whether Hansen will stay behind bars until he’s tried.

His hearing in District Court is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. News 13 will be there and provide updates.