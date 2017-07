LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police and Valencia County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man.

Lisario Garza is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, has brown hair and brown eyes,

He was last seen at 79 Bonita Lake driving off in a white 2012 Nissan Versa.

Garza was also last seen wearing red, white and blue pajama pants with a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Department at (505)867-2039