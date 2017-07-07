Search continues for missing climber in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo (KRQE) – Authorities in Colorado are still searching for a missing hiker from New Mexico.

David Cook of Albuquerque, who is 49, failed to return from climbing mountains in the Aspen area last fall.

Members of mountain rescue Aspen looked for the missing hiker from the air Thursday but didn’t find any sign of him.

According to the Aspen Times, this was the first in a series of aerial searches planned for the area.

The next search is scheduled later this month.

Searchers spent eight days searching for Cook in late September.

He set out September 19 and was last seen by a U.S. Forest Service employee the following day near Maroon Lake.