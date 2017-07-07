Police: Man exposed himself outside Santa Fe woman’s home

Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is the Santa Fe groper back?

Last summer, there was a rash of gropings and other creepy behavior in a South Capitol neighborhood.

In some cases, the man exposed himself, in other cases the actually touched women, one while she was in her own shower.

Now, a new incident has been reported.

A woman says a man exposed himself to her outside her home, then ran away after she hit him with a stick. There are at least five incidents with similar descriptions of the suspects.

Police have said they can’t say for sure if it’s the same man committing these acts since they haven’t caught him.

