Santa Fe Mayor introduces new Twitter account to report potholes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers in Santa Fe said they can’t go far without hitting potholes. They said they want them fixed, and fast. Now, the mayor has a big plan on fixing it and it involves Twitter.

“I see potholes everyday. I’m back and forth on the road everyday,” said Pat Serna.

Serna said the potholes in Santa Fe are a major problem and he has spent hundreds of dollars fixing the damage they have caused on his truck.

“The potholes ruin the alignment and C.V. axles, if it goes through a pothole,” he said.

Now, the city of Santa Fe is doing something about it. It starts with the mayor and a Twitter account.

People in Santa Fe can now tweet pictures of potholes and their locations to @PostAPotholeSF.

“The sooner we know where the potholes exist, the sooner we can put them into the system and address them quickly,” said Mayor Javier Gonzales. “Within 72 hours we’ll dispatch our crews to be able to get the pothole fixed and most cases we can get it done in that timeline,” he continued.

The mayor said residents always had the option to report potholes through the city’s website, but there was never a push to make that known.

He said the city now has the time and money to re-invest into the infrastructure and they want to start with fixing the city’s potholes.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for the public to be able to let us know where the potholes exist in Santa Fe,” he said.

It’s an idea that’s more than welcomed from residents like Serna.

“It’s very good and they could go to all the locations that are bad. There’s so many in town,” said Serna.

The city said they have been getting reports of potholes on state streets, which is something they have no control over. However, the city of Santa Fe is working closely with the Department of Transportation to make sure those roads are covered as well.