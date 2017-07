SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now know when Santa Fe County voters will get the chance to decide whether to increase the county’s gross receipts tax rate.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican commissioners decided Thursday night that the county will hold a special election on September 19.

It will ask voters if they want to add a one-sixteenth of a percent to the tax rate.

Last month commissioners approved a different one-eighth of a percent tax hike.