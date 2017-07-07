Sam Logwood glad to still be a Lobo and is ready for senior season

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When he finished his junior season of basketball, University of New Mexico guard and forward Sam Logwood considered leaving. Logwood felt like he just could not play another season under then head coach Craig Neal.

“I knew I probably was not going to come back if coach was still here,” said Logwood. “I just kind of took it slow. I didn’t really want to sit out that year. So I was just kind of being patient. Everyone was telling me the new coach is going to be good for you.”

So far the new coach, Paul Weir, has been good for Logwood.

“I’m honestly liking it a lot just being able to have fun playing basketball again,” said Logwood.

The way Coach Weir likes to play basketball has been a perfect fit for Logwood.

“I kind of just actually get to play my game now and just be natural and just be the player I know I can be,” said Logwood.

In his senior season Logwood will be counted on to be a leader. It is a role he welcomes.

“It’s something I’ve been trying to work on, becoming a better leader,” said Logwood. “Just kind of showing the [junior college] guys and the new guys the way and just trying to set an example for them. Honestly, it’s kind of helping me become a better person and player.”

Early predictions have not been kind to the Lobos for the upcoming season. Logwood believes his team will be better than others believe.

“I’ve played in this league for three years now, going on four, so I kind of know what the talent level is and which teams are capable of what,” said Logwood. “I feel like we’re going to be a lot better than 11 which they have us preseason ranked right now.”

