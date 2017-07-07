Rio Rancho to unveil water recycling project

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Rio Rancho is set to introduce a new, unique project aimed to conserve one of the state’s most valuable resources– water.

This project will allow the city to put a million gallons of purified water back into the aquifer. That’s about 10-percent of what Rio Rancho pumps out, on average, every day.

The plan is to ultimately re-use 100 percent of its wastewater.

So far, the city has spent $25 million dollars putting this project into motion. That includes construction of water lines, a tank and a pump station.

This all started in 2001 when Rio Rancho decided to expand its water resources by recharging the aquifer– the city’s only source of drinking water.

City officials say Rio Rancho is the first city in the state allowed to replenish groundwater by putting water back into the aquifer.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s