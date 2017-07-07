Rio Rancho to unveil water recycling project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Rio Rancho is set to introduce a new, unique project aimed to conserve one of the state’s most valuable resources– water.

This project will allow the city to put a million gallons of purified water back into the aquifer. That’s about 10-percent of what Rio Rancho pumps out, on average, every day.

The plan is to ultimately re-use 100 percent of its wastewater.

So far, the city has spent $25 million dollars putting this project into motion. That includes construction of water lines, a tank and a pump station.

This all started in 2001 when Rio Rancho decided to expand its water resources by recharging the aquifer– the city’s only source of drinking water.

City officials say Rio Rancho is the first city in the state allowed to replenish groundwater by putting water back into the aquifer.