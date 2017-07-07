Police: Biting intruder not arrested because of mental state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was in early June when Albuquerque Police showed up to a home on Cedar Street, just off Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police found the homeowner on top of a woman he said was an intruder, pinned to the ground on his back patio.

“Can you please get him off of me? He’s hurting me,” yelled the woman in police video.

Police said the woman, now identified as Tanisha Alexander, entered the home through an open sliding glass door, walked into a bathroom and began washing her hands.

“Who’s house is this?” asked an officer.

“I don’t know,” replied Alexander.

The homeowner said she tried to run away, and when he tried to stop her, she bit his arm.

“How’d you get in the backyard?” asked an officer.

She replied, “I was… he snatched me down from right here.”

Alexander was charged with battery and criminal trespassing, but because they’re misdemeanors, police had the choice of taking her to jail, or simply telling her to show up in court for her charges.

Police said they let her go because they believe she’s mentally ill.

“This is a very bizarre case, and we come across these cases a lot,” said Simon Drobek, a spokesperson for Albuquerque Police.

Alexander has been arrested, time and time again, for everything from burglary to aggravated assault.

In the video the homeowner asked police, “So the biting doesn’t count as a felony?”

They replied, “Not felony, misdemeanor.”

The homeowner still wants to know why the charges weren’t more serious. However, police said she didn’t break anything to get into the home, and the bite wasn’t too serious.

“So when my officers got there, they could only go with what the law is on the books,” said Drobek.

Police said their decision to let her walk had nothing to do with the chief’s recent order to cut down on arrests in misdemeanor cases.

“This has nothing to do with that, officers always have discretion when making an arrest,” said Drobek.

There is currently a warrant out for Alexander’s arrest because she failed to appear in court on those charges.