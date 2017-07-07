State Fair now taking applications for best green chile cheeseburger contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you think you make the best green chile cheeseburger? Now is your chance to prove it.

The New Mexico State Fair is now taking applications to compete in this year’s green chile cheeseburger challenge.

It’s an event that’s become a tradition and fan favorite at the fair. This year’s green chile cheeseburger competition will be Monday, September 11 at Expo New Mexico.

New Mexico restaurants will have until July 31 to submit an application to compete.

If you are interested in participating, click here to submit your application.

