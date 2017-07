Related Coverage New Mexico beats Colorado in race to approve chile license plate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans now have a new choice when visiting the Motor Vehicle Division. The state’s new chile license plates are now available.

They are black with yellow lettering. At the top, it reads, “Chile Capital of the World.”

For drivers with a current registration who choose to switch to the chile license plate, it will cost $16 in office or $6.50 online.