Movers help put out fire in northwest Albuquerque neighborhood

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in a northwest neighborhood say a brush fire could have destroyed homes had it not been for a professional moving company’s two employees who stopped working and stepped in to put it out.

Sam Silsby and Elijah Salazar were finishing up with a client on Monday evening when they said a woman came outside her home, near Unser Boulevard and Dellyne Avenue, and said a fire sparked behind her home.

“She was panicked and looking around,” Silsby said.

The two men work for Two Men and a Truck.

“You could see the flames, they were pretty big,” Salazar said.

Behind the woman’s home, and dozens of others, is an arroyo that stretches for miles.

“It could have spread very, very rapidly and who knows the damage, because there was a lot of fuel that was down there,” Dan Eyestone said.

Then, Silsby said he remembered that there are fire extinguishers inside every company truck.

“I handed Elijah the fire extinguisher, a couple minutes go by and no one was showing up. I got a little concerned because the fire extinguisher had already run out,” Silsby said.

With the help from neighbors, and no fire extinguisher, the two started to kick dirt onto the flames.

“We were thinking, ‘still got to get this fire out.’ I mean if not, it can get pretty big.”

Neighbors said fire crews showed up within minutes, but at the speed the fire was spreading, they were happy the two movers were there to stop it.

“That kind of shows you what kind of heart they have and determination to do the right thing,” Eyestone said.

Neighbors told KRQE News 13, they believe fireworks sparked the small brush fire, because they heard some that same evening.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s