High pressure of the Four Corners will lose its grip on New Mexico this weekend allowing more storms to move in. Storms will center over the mountains and the northeast early in the weekend and then spread west late in the weekend. The chance for showers will further increase next week as high pressure moves east and opens up the monsoon flow. Temperatures will remain near average in the low 90s.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round