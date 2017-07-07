Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Increasing Storm Chances

High pressure of the Four Corners will lose its grip on New Mexico this weekend allowing more storms to move in. Storms will center over the mountains and the northeast early in the weekend and then spread west late in the weekend. The chance for showers will further increase next week as high pressure moves east and opens up the monsoon flow. Temperatures will remain near average in the low 90s.

