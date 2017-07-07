Local lavender festival launches into it’s 16th season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Everything lavender, from food products to body lotions and art, are available during the “Lavender Days” of Los Ranchos.

The Los Ranchos Growers Market (LRGM) is having it’s 16th Annual Lavender & Garlic celebration. The market will feature fresh lavender bouquets, plants, and edible products as well as various types of garlic and special products featuring garlic. Artists will also have lavender and garlic-themed art, plus much more. Free classes and demonstrations will be held throughout the festival.

The festival begins Saturday, July 8 at 7 a.m. and runs through Sunday, July 16.

Admission is free.

For a complete list of Lavender-related events, visit the LRGM website.