Local garden provides opportunity to learn about traditional Pueblo agriculture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is home to a unique Resilience Garden where staff and volunteers work to grow indigenous crops according to traditional methods.

On the second Sunday of every month from March through October, participants experience hands-on learning and enjoy a different theme each month in accordance with the Earth’s natural cycles and Pueblo tradition.

Classes are Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and there is a suggested donation of $5.

For more information on the garden or classes, visit the Pueblo Cultural Center website.