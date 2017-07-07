Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: High pressure sitting over the Four Corners region will dominate the Desert Southwest. However, just enough moisture + instability will allow for another round of scattered storms and showers to develop over northern and western NM. Top threats with any developed storm will be strong, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Albuquerque has a shot at an isolated storm or two late day into tonight… but coverage will be very limited. Afternoon temperatures will remain near to just above average – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s this afternoon.

WEEKEND: High pressure will gradually shift into the Great Basin allowing for an uptick in coverage of afternoon storm chances. Expect scattered storms to favor the northern 2/3rds of New Mexico… with a marginal risk of isolated severe storms centered over the northeast corner. Afternoon temperatures will remain hot with highs pushing mid-90s across the Rio Grande Valley.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Storm chances will return to the state each afternoon with temps near to above average statewide.