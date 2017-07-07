July 7th Morning Rush: Man accused in brutal attack expected in court

1. More details in the huge break of a 9-year-old cold case that rocked Albuquerque. Friday morning 33-year-old Justin Hansen is locked up without bond and is expected to face a judge for the first time since being charged with the beating of Brittani Marcell. Marcell was 17 on a school lunch break when police say Hansen beat her with a shovel at her home that nearly killed her in 2008. After being in a coma and learning how to walk and talk it took years for Marcelll to remember what her accused attacker looked like. Police say she gave them clues about Hansen and DNA from a McDonald’s cup linked him to the case.

2. President Trump is set to meet face to face with Russian President Vladamir Putin. The two will meet during the G20 summit in Germany. President Trump tweeted this morning, “I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.” Discussions are likely to be dominated by North Korea’s latest missile test and the Syrian civil war. Many wonder if Trump will bring up the investigation that Russia interfered with our recent election.

3.High pressure sitting over the Four Corners region will dominate the Desert Southwest. However, just enough moisture + instability will allow for another round of scattered storms and showers to develop over northern and western NM.

4. Police are asking for your help finding this couple who is accused of stealing from an Albuquerque family. Police say Wednesday morning the couple first knocked at the door of a home near Tramway and Montgomery. When no one answered they returned with backpacks and broke in stealing $10,000 worth of electronics, jewelry, and watches.

5. A lot of people are breathing a sigh of relief after finding out Blake’s Lotaburger is not closing. The buzz started on online claiming Blake’s Lotaburger would be shutting down all restaurants by January 1, 2018. KRQE News 13 checked with them and it turns out it’s a hoax.

The Morning’s Top Stories