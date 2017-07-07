In The Kitchen: La Montanita Co-op

Dr. Lori Eanes from One to One Integrated Health and Chef Jan Laird from Jan’s on 4th, both representing La Montanita Co-op, joined New Mexico Living to make a corn and black bean salad and invite us to their Summer’s Eve Celebration.
Corn and Black Bean Salad
- Grilled ears of corn
- Red pepper
- Red onion
- Garlic
- Snow peas
Combine ingredients together in a hot skillet and cook until combine.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-op