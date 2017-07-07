In The Kitchen: La Montanita Co-op

Dr. Lori Eanes from One to One Integrated Health and Chef Jan Laird from Jan’s on 4th, both representing La Montanita Co-op, joined New Mexico Living to make a corn and black bean salad and invite us to their Summer’s Eve Celebration.

Corn and Black Bean Salad

Grilled ears of corn

Red pepper

Red onion

Garlic

Snow peas

Combine ingredients together in a hot skillet and cook until combine.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-op