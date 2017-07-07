In The Community: DEA360 Strategy

Jacob Prieto, Group Supervisor and Heather McMurry, Diversion Program Manager, both with DEA360, joined New Mexico Living to talk about a new program designed to create a drug-free community called, DEA360 Strategy.

The program’s goals are to Impact the opioid and heroin addiction problem in our State with a three-pronged plan. Albuquerque is one of the first cities selected to initiate the program based on our very high number of overdoses.

For more information, visit their website.

