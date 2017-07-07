For Your Health: UnitedHealthcare And Heading Home

Dr. Denise Leonardi, Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare and David Sisneros, Program Director at Heading Home, joined New Mexico Living to talk about UnitedHealthcare and Heading Home’s collaboration to end homelessness.

UnitedHealthcare is at the forefront of a number of initiatives revolving around the social determinants of health in New Mexico and Heading Home is a housing-first organization focused on initiatives that seek to make experiences of homelessness rare, short-lived and non-recurring. They’re teaming up on an effort that will maximize service to members while helping the homeless and saving taxpayers money.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by UnitedHealthcare