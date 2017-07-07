Florida will hand over some voting information to commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will hand over some voter information being sought by President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner on Thursday wrote a letter to the vice chair of the commission saying that the state will hand over information that is already public record.

But Detzner said Florida law prohibits the state from turning over driver license information or Social Security numbers. He also said they would not turn over the names of voters whose information is protected, such as judges or police officers.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked election officials across the country for voter information, including names, political party affiliation and voter history. The request included asking for the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.