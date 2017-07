LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – After six people were killed on I-10 during a dust storm June 19, the Department of Transportation has put up signs to keep others safe.

As you’re driving along the interstate you will see new signs warning drivers, during dust storms, to wait until the dust settles to keep driving.

That area is known for blowing dust and is often closed because of the danger.

DOT says if you are caught in a storm, pull off the road as far as you can, and stay in your car.