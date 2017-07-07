Albuquerque teens’ car stolen day before their drivers test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday should’ve been the day twins Lilliana and Angelica Talamante got their drivers licenses in a car brand new to them, but before they could go their car was stolen.

“It’s sad because it’s our first car. We didn’t even get to drive it,” said Lilliana.

The twins’ mother, Andrea Silva, is who discovered the car was missing.

“When I came out to leave for work I noticed the car wasn’t here,” said Silva. “Just devastating. I just bought the girls this car. I just got a small loan,” said Silva.

The car is a 1997 white Honda Accord. Silva says they believe it was stolen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The twins had been practicing driving in this car for the past month, and worked hard to earn their first car.

“It was upsetting because we work hard for it. We get good grades, we do what we gotta do to make our parents proud in order to have what we have,” said Lilliana.

The girls both had to get good grades last year. Angelica planned to use the car to drive to basketball practice. She hopes to play in college.

Lilliana planned to drive to her internships with their car.

“It’s our senior year. I got internships because I want to be a nurse. So, I’m going to hospitals to get as many internships and volunteering as I can,” said Lilliana.

The family isn’t sure how they’ll make all of their busy schedules work next year, with only one car. They did have insurance, but it does not cover the cost of the car.

“I know it’s just a car but it’s the fact we don’t have money to buy another one,” said Silva.

If you see the car, you are asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department.

The twins set up a GoFundMe page to help try and replace their stolen car.

