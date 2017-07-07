Albuquerque Police officer fired after DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Department officer just graduated last month is already out of a job.

Crystal Quintana, 27, was arrested Thursday after a call of a hit-and-run near Coors and La Orilla.

A man said Quintana drifted into his lane and hit his bumper, then kept driving.

The man says he followed Quintana and got her license plate number. She was arrested for DWI and leaving the scene of an accident and was immediately fired.

Quintana graduated from the academy in June and was still on a probationary period.

This isn’t her first black mark, either. Earlier this year, Quintana was reprimanded and ordered to go through ethics training after it was uncovered she was having an affair with an officer while she was a supervisor at APD’s real time crime center.