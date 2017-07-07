ABQ ToDo Crew: Duke City Weekend

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Leona Davis-Brown from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to talk about activities in Duke City this weekend.

Zoo Music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo is tonight, July 7 at 6 p.m., with reggae superstars The Wailers.

On the second Monday of every month, the Aux Dog Theatre puts on an interactive theater event with Empire Board Games Library this month’s event is July 10.

BernCo Movies in the Park is this Saturday with the show starting at dusk. It is a free family screening of Pete’s Dragon at the North Domingo Baca Community Center.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living