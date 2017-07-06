Witnesses: Man tried exiting Albuquerque bus by climbing on roof

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the typical stop for a city bus Thursday morning. Instead of using the side doors to exit, a passenger decided to try another way out, and it caused a scene along Fourth and Mountain.

“The guy jumped out of the bus through a vent and he has been standing on the top of the bus,” witness Joe Cuezas said.

A nearby business owner said he’s never seen anything like it before.

“Maybe he is just trying to get attention, or maybe he was just trying to get arrested. One of the two,” Jesus Trujillo said.

Witnesses said Christopher Quinones spent about half an hour on top of the bus.

“Who does that?” Trujillo asked.

Police said it was because Quinones was trying to dodge another person, who he wasn’t supposed to be near.

According to arrest records, Quinones was violating a restraining order. So, he thought he could make a smooth escape by not using the side doors of the bus, instead making his way to the top, but then he got stuck.

“He was waving his arms around at first, then he just calmly sat down and was drinking a soda or something,” Cuezas said.

He couldn’t get too comfortable though.

“Police came by and they were trying to talk them down. He didn’t want to come down and the fire department brought a ladder and he finally decided to get smart,” Cuezas explained.

That’s when, witnesses said, he wised-up and used the ladder to come down. An officer with handcuffs was waiting for him.

“I see an expected amount of crazy things, but this by far is just outrageous,” Trujillo said.

“It’s just another day here in downtown Albuquerque.” Cuezas said. “Everybody pulled out their cell phones just like I did and got a little pictures and video of it. So there was a crowd gathered here for a little while,” Cuezas said.

But barber shop owner Jesus Trujillo wasn’t impressed.

“It deterred a little bit of business by blocking off the street,” Trujillo said.

Fourth Street was blocked at Mountain Road while police investigated.

Quinones does have a long criminal history including shoplifting, indecent exposure and burglary. However, ABQ Ride said they haven’t had any problems with Quinones in the past.