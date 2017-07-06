Teen’s alleged attacker was accused of previous violence against women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the man accused of attacking an Albuquerque teen in 2008 only had a DWI on his record before now, KRQE News 13 has learned he’s been accused of violent attacks against women before.

Police say Justin Hansen met Brittani Marcell at Cottonwood Mall.

Court documents don’t say much about how the two knew each other, just that Hansen used to visit her at her job at the mall. He was 24, she was a 17-year-old high school senior.

Hansen’s now 33 with a family and people who know him can’t believe what they’re hearing.

“Good family, outgoing. We’ve known him a long time. Good neighbors, you know?” Hansen’s neighbor said. “Left field. I mean, I’m freaked out. I really am.”

It turns out that Hansen, a father of four, has been living in Bosque Farms.

KRQE News 13 has also learned Hansen might have been violent in the years leading up to the 2008 attack on Brittani Marcell.

Court documents reveal Hansen committed battery as a juvenile in 2000. Then, in 2004, he was accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend. He was also accused of rape by an ex-girlfriend in 2007, but online court records show no charges were filed in those last two cases.

No one answered at the door at Hansen’s home on Thursday. KRQE News 13 also tried to talk to Hansen’s relatives and ex-wife with no luck.

People around Bosque Farms were shocked to find out about Hansen’s arrest.

“Very surprised. It kind of makes you wonder sometimes if a lot of these cold cases things may wind up that way, in your neighborhood and you don’t even know it,” a neighbor said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Car Crafters in the North Valley where Hansen last worked. The company said he has since been fired.

KRQE News 13 also found out he recently worked at the BJ’s near Cottonwood, and at on of the Brad Francis dealerships in Los Lunas.

According to court documents, Hansen has a history of quickly quitting jobs, and for that reason prosecutors and investigators were worried if Hansen knew they were onto him, he might try to skip town before being arrested.

Hansen’s wife divorced him in April. They had been married since 2011.